Nigeria: PCC Resolves 846 Cases, Recovers Over N6 Million

The Public Complaints Commission (PCC) in Osun State has resolved 846 cases and recovered N6,144,889.65 between July 2020 and June 2021.

The PCC Federal Commissioner in the state, Hon. Soji Asolo, disclosed this in an interview with Daily Trust in his office in Osogbo, the state capital.

He said 1,478 cases were brought to the commission within the period and 846 were resolved leading to the recovery of the money.

He said 632 cases were pending and assured that appropriate action would be taken on any of the cases that are unresolvable.

Asolo said the commission has the power of summon in its investigations and needed the support of the police to wield it.

He also sought the support of the traditional institution and all stakeholders in the state to make the PCC more active in the state.

Asolo met the Commissioner of Police, Wale Olokode and sought cooperation, collaboration and partnership to aid the commission in its tasks and achieve results.

CP Olokode in his response lauded the PCC for the feat recorded and assured the commission of full support from the police.