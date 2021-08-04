Nigeria: Plateau - Fulani, Irigwe Trade Blame Over Killings in Bassa LG

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), yesterday, said it has lost over 36 herders and 1000 cows to attacks in villages under Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The State Chairman of MACBAN, Nura Abdullahi, while briefing newsmen in Jos, accused the Irigwe community of perpetrating the crime.

But the Secretary-General of Irigwe, Danjuma Auta, said over 70 Irigwe people were killed.

The local government has witnessed crises in recent times between Fulani herders and Irigwe youth, leading to loss of lives and destruction of property.

The police on Sunday confirmed that the latest conflict between Fulani and youth from Irigwe at Jebbu Miango in the local government left four people killed while 50 houses were burnt.

The MACBAN chairman said, "From February to July, Irigwe youth launched several attacks on Fulani herders which led to the death of over 30 innocent souls and inflicting serious injuries on many of our members.

"They have equally succeeded in killing more than a thousand cows within Bassa. The attackers want to initiate tribal war and abolish the peaceful co-existence revived by the present government."

But Auta countered the claims, saying the allegation could not be proven beyond any reasonable doubt.

Auta said, "We have lost over 70 members to the crisis. If they have lost more than 30, how many have the Fulani killed? So, these are mere allegations."