Nigeria: Brume Expresses Joy At First Olympics Medal

4 August 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)

African record holder Ese Brume yesterday expressed delight at winning the first medal for the country at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Brume on Tuesday won the very first medal for Team Nigeria in the women's long jump event at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Brume placed third after she surrendered silver on count back to Britney Reese of the U.S. as both leaped to 6.97m, while Malaika Mihambo of Germany got gold with her last jump with a leap of 7.00m.

A visibly excited Brume, who was in tears of joy while holding the Nigerian flag said: "Thank you Jesus and thank you all for your prayers. Thank you, thank you so much."

Brume breezed through the qualification round on Sunday as her leap of 6.76 m automatically qualified her for Tuesday's final.

After an exciting competition during which the lead changed hands frequently between Reese and Brume, Mihambo, who was placed third going into the final round, settled the deal with her last leap. (NAN).

