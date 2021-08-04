Nigeria: Dare Congratulates Oborodudu, Offers to Pay Medical Bills

The minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has congratulated Blessing Oborodudu and offered to pay medical expenses for the female wrestler after it was revealed that she defiled a nagging knee injury to win Nigeria's first medal in wrestling at Tokyo Olympics.

Oborududu yesterday won a silver medal in the 68kg freestyle women wrestling event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

She placed second following a 4-1 defeat to her long-term foe, America's Tamyra-Mensah Stock.

Reacting to Oborodudu's historic achievement, Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the Nigerian Wrestling Federation, (NWF) Dr. Daniel Igali said "She did her best. We have been treating that tender knee all through the tournament. Surprised she was able to take a full double attack.

"The Minister of Youth and Sports Development Chief Sunday Dare has assured that the knee will be fixed in any country of her choice when she gets back to Nigeria and settles down".

The Bayelsa State Commissioner for Sports added "Coming here to Tokyo I would have gladly taken a bronze from Blessing. This is precious record-breaking silver. I'm so so proud of her.

"Thanks everyone for the massive support. We look forward to another great performance from Odunayo."

Oborududu thus entered the record books as the first Nigerian to win a wrestling medal at the Olympics.