Nigeria: Residents Flee As Erosion Sweeps Homes Into River

Five buildings and other property in Obogoro community in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa have been swept into Ikoli River following a landslide arising from coastal erosion.

Daily Trust gathered that the incident, which happened late Saturday night to the early hours of Sunday, displaced many people as scores of residents were seen fleeing from the disaster.

It was further gathered that farmlands worth millions of Naira were also washed away.

Residents appealed to the Bayelsa State and federal governments to urgently come to their rescue and tackle the menace.

Some buildings, including the NYSC lodge, farmlands in Obogoro community and Saint Paul's Primary School in neighbouring Famgbe community had previously been washed into the Ikoli River, a tributary of River Nun.

Obogoro is one of the surrounding communities to Bayelsa State Government House situated in the heart of Yenagoa, the state capital.

Ada Gwegwe, convener of Save Obogoro Community Campaign, said the raging waters of Ikoli River have become a threat to the community.

A chief in Obogoro community, Chief Richard Somkume, also appealed to the state and federal governments to expedite action to save the community from extinction.