Nigeria: Kyari Protected Under Nigerian Law - Ozekhome

Mike Ozekhome, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has said the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) cannot treat Abba Kyari, a Deputy Commissioner of police (DCP), like a common criminal.

In a Channels TV interview on Tuesday, the lawyer said Kyari is safe under the Nigerian law and cannot just be extradited to the US, even though there is an extradition treaty between the two countries.

Kyari was suspended by the Police Service Commission following an indictment by the FBI over alleged bribery from a self-confessed fraudster, Ramon Abbas, popularly known as Hushpuppi.

Hushpuppi alleged that he bribed Kyari to arrest and jail one of his rivals in Nigeria after a dispute over a $1.1 million scam but Kyari had denied the allegation.

While speaking on the television programme, Ozekhome said Kyari's fundamental human rights are protected under Section 36 of the Constitution.

He also said the Attorney-General of the Federation has to intervene and look at the reason Kyari is being wanted in order to protect the country's image