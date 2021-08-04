Tanzania: Health Cover for Farmers Gets New Push

3 August 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — The National Commercial Bank (NBC) and the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) have inked a deal that is designed to enable farmers who are members of cooperative societies to access health insurance.

Through the deal, farmers are to receive health-care attention through a farmers' health insurance scheme known as 'Ushirika Afya.'

The arrangement will see NBC submitting health insurance contributions directly to the NHIF on behalf of farmers who operate accounts at the bank and who access Agricultural loans through the bank.

NBC Bank managing director Theobald Sabi and NHIF director general Bernard Konga, signed the documents on behalf of their two organizations in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

"As a bank, in order to continue to do better we need to have a strong economy that is also based on a healthy workforce. The issue of quality health care for our clients, including farmers, is one of our priorities and that is the reason we did not hesitate to join 'Ushirika Afya' initiative, Mr Sabi said yesterday.

Through the scheme, a farmer will contribute a total of Sh76,800 per year while a child will require Sh50,400 per year to access the service from NHIF.

According to Mr Konga, the programme assures farmers of access to quality health services.

"I am confident that through the partnership between NBC and farmers across the country, this initiative will be a great success as the main goal is to reach farmers wherever they are so that we can increase the scope of beneficiaries of this fund," said Mr Konga.

The Registrar of Cooperatives, Tanzania Dr Benson Ndiege, said in order for the program to be successful, there was a need to ensure that cooperatives became more self-reliant and thus remain to be part of the formal system.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X