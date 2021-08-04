Senegal: Hospitals Full As Senegal Registers More New Covid-19 Cases

3 August 2021
The Point (Banjul)

Senegalese Ministry of Health yesterday reported 518 positive cases of covid-19 with 18 deaths. The government has announced that all sporting events be stopped till further notice. At the moment, there is no space in the hospitals for covid-19 patients, making the situation very alarming for the country.

