Egypt: Education Min. - Govt Plan to Prepare Healthy Generation of Students Via Good School Nutrition

3 August 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Education Minister Tarek Shawqi said that the inauguration of "Silo Foods" industrial city would affect the building of the Egyptian human being.

Shawqi asserts that the government has a plan to prepare a healthy generation of students via good school nutrition.

In his speech during the inauguration, Shawqi said the pre-university education system includes 24 million students, adding that work in underway in many schools to produce a new system that depends on building identity and personality via building healthy body and mind via school nutrition.

The school nutrition presented by the Ministry of Education aims at providing healthy nutrition for students in addition to activities that will contribute to preparing a healthy generation, Shawqi said.

The nutrition program targets 12 million students and one million at Azhar schools.

