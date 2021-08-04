Egypt: Supply Minister - 'Silo Foods' City Great Edifice Achieving Self-Sufficiency of Food

Minister of Supply and Internal Trade Ali El Meselhi said on Tuesday that the industrial food city "Silo Foods" in Sadat city, Menufiya governorate, is considered a great edifice and a real addition to the state's ability to achieve self-food sufficiency.

Addressing an inauguration ceremony of the city in the presence of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, he said the state strategy depends on maintaining the strategic stock of food for at least six months with increasing the efficiency of food distribution across the republic.

The minister of supply said his ministry's policy is based on some axes including finding finance to buy commodities with the support of president Sisi that exceeded dlrs 1.8 billion until now.

He stressed the importance of providing wheat as a basic commodity serving the Egyptian society, pointing out that bread serves 70 percent of the Egyptian people.

He said the silo capacity increased from 1.2 million tons in 2014 until 3.4 million tons this year.

The minister said the state strategy to trade in wheat reduced imports by 13 percent this year, adding the wheat stock suffices the country for more six months.

As for sugar, the minister said areas cultivated with sugarcane this year increased a matter that led to the increase of sugar production and self-efficiency from 75 percent to 89 percent, pointing out that the ministry's new strategy led to a reduction in imports.

As for rice, the minister said that the state managed to achieve self-sufficiency of rice thanks to the rules set to manage its distribution and establish new rice mills, pointing out the ministry has a stock of sugar enough for five months and has a stock of cooking oil sufficing the country for five months.

As for meat and poultry, the minister said his ministry has been working to achieve self-sufficiency in proteins and already achieved self-sufficiency of poultry but it had to import frozen quantities in the winter, adding the state has now a stock of frozen chicken for six months.

