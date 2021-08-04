Liberia: Friends of Jeffery Tomah Identify Montserrado County

A group under the banner 'Friends of Jeffery Tomah' put smiles on the faces of some residents of District three in Montserrado County by sharing over fifty bags of rice before the just ended Independence Day celebration in Liberia.

The Chairperson of the group, Mr. Roland B. Gontee said the donation is valued over one thousand United States (1,000.00) Dollars and the money was made available by the Chief Executive of the Friends of Tomah, Mr. Jeffery Tomah based in the United States of America.

Mr. Gontee noted that it pains the heart of the chief Executive of the Group to see Liberians struggling in finding food on a daily basis and hack in prices on the local markets.

In a message he delivered on behalf of Mr. Tomah, the chairperson of the group challenged the government of Liberia and all Representatives to stop looking for riches for themselves and pay attention to the common people who stood in the sun and rain to have them elected to their various posts.

He promised to always identify with the common people in times of difficulties, adding that this is not his first time he has come to help the people of district three.

The chief executive Officer of the group named the distribution of armchairs to several learning institutions, the construction of the coal field market on the pipe line Road and providing financial aid to needy students as some of the projects he has been undertaking through the friends of Tomah.

Also speaking on behalf of the beneficiary Mr. John Mopolu a visually impaired Liberian lauded the efforts of the Friends of Tomah for thinking about them during such a time.

"This is really a God sent gift to us because we were just getting ready to get in the streets in search of food for this celebration, but God directed you people to us; only the Almighty knows how happy we are today receiving one bag each" Mr. Mopolu said.

The distribution of food items brought together several less fortunate Liberians including the physically challenged and the visually impaired in district three in Montserrado County with many of them blessing the provider of the food Mr. Jeffery Tomah for the timely gesture.