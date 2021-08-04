Liberia: President Weah to Break Ground for Mordent Recreational Center

3 August 2021
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

President George Weah is expected to break ground this Thursday for a modern recreational center in the PHP Community.

The initiative is the working of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and the people of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Ahead of the Thursday groundbreaking, for the construction of the UAE-Monrovia Modern Recreational Center (provisional name) along Redemption Street in Monrovia, the Monrovia City Government held a one-day Community Engagement Tournament in football and kickball, comprising three (3) surrounding communities namely, PHP Community, Buzzi Quarters, Budget Bureau Community and the Elephants of MCC.

The strategic objective of the Community Engagement Tournament is to enhance the spirit of inclusiveness and broader participation for a more effective community-driven approach towards municipal cooperation and development in order to strengthen local ownership.

The one-day event brought together local leaders; officials of government, community-based organizations, the business community, and external development partners among others.

Speaking at the event, Minister of State without Portfolio Trokon Kpui dispelled rumors that property alone the project affected area will not be demolished as claimed rather community dwellers stand a chance of benefiting immensely from the recreational center.

He further said that citizens from communities near the project site will be selected to work thus urging them to take ownership of the project.

