Liberia: Bility Initiates Reconciliation in Liberty Party

The National Chairman of Opposition Liberty Party (LP), Musa Hassan Bility has begun reconciling members of the party after some were disenchanted.

Recently, some members of the opposition Liberty Party, a constituent member of the Collaborating Political Party (CPP) that include Alternative National Congress (ANC) Unity Party (UP) All Liberian Party (ALP) registered their differences regarding the procedures through which the leadership was proceeding within the CPP including its internal operations.

The angry members organized themselves into 'Concern Liberty Party' members with a leadership and offices as a means of running a parlor political activities in the CPP ahead of the 2023 General and Presidential elections.

Speaking recently on Spoon Talk Show, the Liberty Party National Chairman committed himself to sustain peace and unity as key component of his vision and aspiration of running the party.

He refuted reports that his leadership has taken away vehicles that were assigned to officials of the party due to some political stands by those officials, relating to the selection of the standard bearer of the Collaborating Political Parties.

According to him, the vehicles were taken for rebranding and to legitimize those vehicles as the party's property and not in the name of individuals.

He said following the rebranding process, the party vehicles will be turned over to those leaders and will be used for the party's operations.

The LP Chairman further revealed that the leadership and members of the party have no intention of leaving the CPP following the selection of its standard bearer sometime soon.

He said any of the constituent parties of the CPP per their agreement document, will want to deviate following the standard bearer election will not participate as an independent political party during the general and presidential elections that will be conducted by the National Elections Commission (NEC). He said this over the weekend.

The Former Liberia Football Association President now Liberty Party Chairperson told the public that, he was going to reach out to those aggrieve partisans with the objective of reconciling with them for the overall good of the party's founding father the late Cllr. Charles Brumskine.

According to information on Mr. Ability's official social media page, in line with his promise over the weekend meet with the concern LP Members and promise to address their concern in finding a peaceful solution.

According to the information, during the meeting he met with the leadership of the concern liberty party as a means of uniting all of the partisans.

Following the meeting according to the information, the concern LP member's leadership agreed to resolve all issues within the party to maintain the legacy of their founding father, Cllr. Charles Brumskine.