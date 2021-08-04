Liberia: Top CDCian Joins ANC

A top member of the Democratic Change-CDC has been appointed by Mr. Alexander B. Cummings, political leader of the Alternative National Congress-ANC as his Chief of Staff.

A press release issued over the weekend said, the political leader appointed Mr. Isaac Vah Tukpah, to replace Atty. Moriah Yeakula who has gone to the USA to pursue her Masters degree in law- (LLM).

The appointment has been applauded by many people both from the ANC and the opposition circle. Mr. Vah, is said to be one of the founding members of the CDC in the USA, but has been expressing his dissatisfaction over the level of governing system being carried out by the government

In addition to Mr. Vah's role, the statement said, he (Vah), will help with the overall Political and Communications Strategy.

"I believe I. Vah will make a good addition to our team and help me /us move to the next level," Said Cummings

Mr. Cummings in the post on his face book page, wrote: "Like many of our ANC founding members, he is a former CDCcian and has run in several elections, the most recent one being last December senatorial by-election in Montserrado as an independent."

Besides Mr. Vah, Cummings said, he will announce additional members of his office staff in the coming weeks as "we continue to build our team for the work ahead."

"Atty. Yeakula will be missed, but fortunately will still be engaged and part of the team albeit remotely until her return." He added.

He concluded, "Let's wish Moriah much success with her studies and welcome I. Vah to the team."