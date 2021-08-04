Nigeria: Govt to Prosecute Rape, Gender-Based Violence Offenders

Abuja — The federal government has vowed to deal decisively with the perpetrators of rape and other gender-based violence in the country.

The Vice President, Prof Yemi Osibanjo, made this known yesterday in Abuja at the official launch of USAID's Momentum Country and Global Leadership. The vice president was represented by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq.

He said that the declaration by the federal government of zero tolerance to rape and other forms of gender-based violence was a step in the right direction in fighting rape in the country.

He said the country would continue to boldly condemn Gender-Based Violence (GBV), so long as it continues to impact negatively on survivors, victims, families, broader society and economies of nations.

"From available information, we are more than ever convinced that gender-based violence is driven by structural inequalities and unequal power relations that render women subordinate to men due to limited access to education, employment, finances, healthcare and opportunities to contribute to their families, communities and the nation's economic growth.

"Mr. President directed the Inspector-General of Police to deal with all perpetrators further to the declaration of Zero tolerance to Rape and other gender-based violence as well as constant engagement with the Police on the need to promptly address issues of gender based violence," he said.

He described the declaration of zero tolerance to rape and other forms of gender-based violence, including harmful traditional practices as a giant stride and a step in the right direction in fighting gender based violence in the country.

The vice president expressed delight that the menace had led to a synergy between all stakeholders in the country in the joint crusade across sectors.

He also appealed to all survivors of gender-based violence to collaborate to ensure that they have access to safe, confidential and professional medical care and access to life-saving support that will prevent further violence from occurring.

The vice president called on all partners united in the struggle to work together to ensure a safer society for women, girls and the vulnerable in society.