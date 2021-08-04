Tunisia: 11,000 Tunisian Students Studying Abroad to Receive Covid-19 Vaccines As of August 4

3 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — A list of 11,000 students, studying abroad, was sent to the Health Ministry to get the COVID-19 vaccine, said Higher Education and Scientific Research Minister Olfa Ben Ouda Sioud.

All students in the list were sent a text message via the evax platform to receive the jab as of August 4.

Sioud said in coordination with the Health Ministry, these students will receive doses of vaccine approved in Europe, particularly the single-shot vaccine Johnson & Johnson.

She noted that 270,000 students in State universities and 35,000 students in private schools as well as foreign students in Tunisia and higher education executives and employees will be jabbed during the 2021-2022 school year.

