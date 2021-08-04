Tunisia: 30 Percent of People Aged 40 and Over Have Not Registered to Receive Covid-19 Vaccines - Ben Salah

Tunis/Tunisia — 30% of people aged 40 years and over have not registered to receive COVID19 vaccines, said Director General of Health Faisal Ben Salah.

Speaking at a press briefing focused on the preparations for the opening of walk-in vaccination sites on August 8, he added that the number of people aged 40 and over who have not registered on the evax platform amounts to 1.7 million.

"The number of people administered vaccines in the same age group has reached 2 million 800 thousand," he added, noting that "this number is insufficient."

He said the walk-in vaccination sites will be dedicated to the age group of 40 years and over, noting that the number of registrations for vaccination among this group is insufficient in 8 governorates: greater Tunis, Sfax, Kairouan, Nabeul and Sousse.

The Director General of Health said two vaccination centers will be opened in each delegation under these 8 governorates.