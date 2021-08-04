Tunisia: President Saied Meets With Egyptian FM

3 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kais Saied met, Tuesday in Carthage, with Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry, who was carrying a message from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to the Head of State.

The President commended Egypt's solidarity with Tunisia in its fight against the COVID-19, reflecting the shared values of friendship, solidarity and mutual assistance, said a Presidency statement.

He reiterated the commitment to bolster the relations of coordination and cooperation between the two countries, highlighting the correlation between Egypt's and Tunisia's security and stability.

The Egyptian Minister, for his part, conveyed «the feelings of consideration and respect of President Al-Sisi and his full support for the historic steps taken by the Tunisian President to fulfill the will of the people, ensure stability in Tunisia and preserve its interests.»

«Egypt is confident in the wisdom of President Saied and his ability to lead this constitutional process steadily,» he said, wishing Tunisia and its people a better future.

Speaking after the meeting, Shoukry indicated that «Egypt and Tunisia are working together to ensure stability not only in the two countries, but also across the region, to establish peace and security for people in the region and the world.»

