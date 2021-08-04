Tunisia Takes Delivery of Medical Supplies Provided By United Arab Emirates

3 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Two planes filled with oxygen and medical equipment provided by the State of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) landed at Tunis Carthage Airport on Tuesday afternoon, to support Tunisia's efforts in the fight against the COVID19 pandemic.

According to a statement issued by the Presidency of the Republic, the medical aid consists of medical ventillators, oxygen concentrators and resuscitation equipment.

The equipment was handed over in the presence of Chief of Staff of the President Nadia Akacha, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Othman Jerandi, as well as acting Health Minister Mohamed Trabelsi, the Chief Adviser to the President of the Republic in charge of National Security Abderaouf Attallah, Director of Military Health, Mustapha Ferjani and ambassador of the UAE in Tunis Rashid Al Mansouri.

