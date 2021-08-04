Nigeria: Bayelsa Uncovers 612 Ghost Workers

4 August 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Bassey Willie

Bayelsa State Government has uncovered 612 ghost primary school workers on its payroll.

The state's Committee on Review of Grade Levels and Steps of Local Government and Primary School Staff said out of the 7,207 primary school staff in the state, 612 were confirmed by headmasters as ghost workers in their schools.

The committee, chaired by Timipre Seipulou, disclosed this while presenting the report of the panel's findings yesterday to the deputy governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

Seipulou said the committee reviewed a total of 14,258 cases in the various local government councils.

He said the panel conducted a staff verification exercise using the March 2021 payroll as a template and discovered some anomalies.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X