Nigeria: Bayelsa Uncovers 612 Ghost Workers

Bayelsa State Government has uncovered 612 ghost primary school workers on its payroll.

The state's Committee on Review of Grade Levels and Steps of Local Government and Primary School Staff said out of the 7,207 primary school staff in the state, 612 were confirmed by headmasters as ghost workers in their schools.

The committee, chaired by Timipre Seipulou, disclosed this while presenting the report of the panel's findings yesterday to the deputy governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

Seipulou said the committee reviewed a total of 14,258 cases in the various local government councils.

He said the panel conducted a staff verification exercise using the March 2021 payroll as a template and discovered some anomalies.