Nigeria: Tokyo Olympics - Nigeria to Reward Gold Medalists With U.S.$15,000

Nigeria will also reward silver and bronze medalists with thousands of dollars.

The Nigerian government has announced a reward of $15,000, $10,000 and $7,500 dollars for gold, silver, and bronze medalists at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Director, Federation and Elite Athletes Department (FEAD), Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Simon Ebohdjaiye, said this on Tuesday in Tokyo.

Mr Ebohdjaiye made the announcement shortly after wrestler Blessing Oborodudu won Team Nigeria's second medal at the Games.

He said the reward was an upward review from the initial amount announced due to the dedication of the athletes.

"Gold medallist will now be rewarded with $15,000, while silver and bronze medal winners will each get $10,000 and $7,500 dollars respectively.

"The earlier award is $5,000 for gold, $3,000 for silver, and $2,000 for bronze," he said.

The director said the gesture was to drive home the point that the federal government would always reward superlative performance.

Blessing Oborodudu made history as the first Nigerian wrestler to win an Olympic medal courtesy of the silver medal she won in the women's 68kg freestyle and will now get $10,000 for her efforts.

Long jumper, Ese Brume, who won Nigeria's first medal at the Games with a bronze, will get $7,500.

Her medal is the first won in track and field since 2008 at the Beijing Olympics where Blessing Okagbare and the women's 4x100m relay team won a silver medal each.

Also within the medal range is Chukwuebuka Enekwechi who is into the final of the men's Shot Put event.

NAN