Egypt Launches Initiative for Early Detection of 19 Genetic Diseases in Newborns, Begins Free Treatment of Spinal Muscular Atrophy

Minister of Health and Population Hala Zayed announced on Tuesday 3/8/2021 the launch of an initiative for the early detection of genetic disorders and hereditary diseases in newly-born infants under the auspices of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

During a ceremony for the inauguration of Silo Foods city in Sadat city in Menofiya governorate under President Sisi, the minister also praised the presidential initiative to examine school children to make sure that they are not suffering from anemia, dwarfism and obesity.

She said that the "100 Million Healthy Lives" initiative for the treatment and early detection of people with hepatitis C virus (HCV) and non-communicable diseases (NCDs) is a "turning point" in Egypt's healthcare system where 70 million people had been examined.

The anti-Hepatitis C virus campaign was launched in October 2018 under the auspices of President Sisi and ended in April 2019 after targeting more than 45 million citizens. The Health Ministry vowed to completely eliminate the disease from Egypt by 2022.

President Sisi had ordered intensifying efforts aimed to transfer Egypt's health and medical expertise to other African countries to cure one million Africans from Hepatitis C.