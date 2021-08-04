Egypt: Sports Min. Congratulates National Handball Team On Qualification to Handball Semi-Finals At Tokyo Olympic Games

Minister of Youth and Sports Dr Ashraf Sobhi on Tuesday 3/8/2021 congratulated the national handball team on the historic qualification to the semi-finals of the handball competitions at the Olympic Games held in Tokyo.

The handball team defeated Germany 31-26 in an outstanding performance over the two halves of the match to qualify for competing to achieve an Olympic medal as they will face France in the next semi-final match.

The minister praised the performance of the handball players so far in the Tokyo Olympics and expressed his sincere wishes for success to Egyptian players competing in the individual games.