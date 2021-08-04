Egypt's FM Delivers Sisi's Message to President Kais Saied Amid Political, Health Crisis in Tunisia

4 August 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry visited Tunisian President Kais Saied on Tuesday 3/8/2021 in Carthage Palace to deliver a message from President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

The Tunisian presidency said in a statement that the meeting was an opportunity to thank Egypt again for its solidarity and noble stance with Tunisia in the face of Covid-19.

Saied emphasized solidifying coordination and cooperation with Egypt, reiterating that Egypt's stability and security are part of Tunisia's.

For his part, Shoukry conveyed Sisi's "absolute support" for the historical measures taken by Saied to fulfil the will of the Tunisian people and ensure the stability of the country.

The minister said Egypt trusts that Saeid's wisdom will take the country through this constitutional path in stable steps.

Egypt has sent Tunisia a number of medical aid shipments to help alleviate the rocketing pressure owed to the pandemic. Protests against the government's failure in dealing with Covid-19 led Saied to sack the prime minister and the parliament and crack down on a businessmen over corruption.

