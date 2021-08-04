Egypt: Madbouli Opens Knowledge Hub for Financial Literacy

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli has stressed the importance of the Knowledge Hub for Financial Literacy as a scientific platform aiming at contributing to spreading knowledge and awareness among people in the non-banking business sector.

Madbouli's statements came during the inauguration of the Knowledge Hub for Financial Literacy on Tuesday 3/8/2021 in the presence of a host of officials including the electricity, education and information technology ministers.

The prime minister reviewed a report by head of the Financial Regulatory Authority Mohamed Omran on the establishment of the project to hone the skills of the Egyptian youth as part of Egypt Vision 2030.

Omran said the new project also aims at spreading the financial culture in the non-banking sector to provide funding necessary for medium- and small-scale enterprises.

MENA