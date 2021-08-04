Nigeria: Tokyo Olympics - Adekuoroye Suffers Shock Loss, Oduduru Fails to Make 200M Final

4 August 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Jide Alaka

No.1 ranked Adekuoroye fell by a pinfall after taking a considerable lead

One of Nigeria's main medal prospects at the Tokyo Olympic Games, wrestler Odunayo Adekuoroye, lost to Anastasia Nichita of the Republic of Moldova on account of a fall. Adekuoroye was leading 8-2 on the scorecard before Nichita achieved the win via VFA (Victory by fall).

The No.1 ranked Adekuoroye thus loses out in the quarter-final but will now be praying for Nichita to make it all the way to the final, which will create a chance for Adekuoroye to compete for a bronze medal.

The only male wrestler in Team Nigeria, Ekereke Agiomor, lost 12-1 to Indian Deepak Punia in the Men's Freestyle 86kg category.

Also, Divine Oduduru failed in his bid to qualify for the final of the 200m sprint event and thus misses out on racing for the podium.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X