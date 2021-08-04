Nigeria: How Oborududu Defies Leg Injury to Win Silver

FG to pay for her surgery in any country of her choice

Unknown to millions who watched Blessing Oborududu win silver medal in women's 68kg freestyle wrestling at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, she actually defied a nagging knee injury to become the first Nigerian to win a medal in the event.

According to the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the Nigerian Wrestling Federation, Dr. Daniel Igali, "She did her best. We have been treating that tender knee all through the tournament. I am even surprised she was able to take a full double attack," revealed Igali who won wrestling gold for Canada at Sydney 2000.

However, after braving the pain to achieving this worthy silver medal finish at this Games in Tokyo, the Federal Government has taken up the responsibility of footing the cost of Oborodudu's surgery.

According to Igali,: "The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare, has assured us that the knee will be fixed in any country of Blessing's choice when she gets back to Nigeria and settle down".

Igali who doubles as Bayelsa State's commissioner for sports added: "Coming here to Tokyo, I would have gladly taken a bronze from Blessing (Oborududu). This is a precious record breaking silver. I'm so so proud of her.

" I thank everyone for the massive support. We look forward to another great performance from Odunayo," he said.

Oborududu yesterday entered the record books as the first Nigerian to win a wrestling medal at the Olympics.

She claimed the coveted silver following her 4-1 defeat by her long term foe, American Tamyra Mensah Stock who in a YouTube interview said she was fired up againstOborududu because of the age long rivalry between her parents' country Ghana and Nigeria.

The same Mensah Stock stopped the Nigerian wrestler from achieving gold medal finish at the last Wrestling World Championships.