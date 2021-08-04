Egypt: Tourism Minister Urges Linking Different Tourist Destinations in Egypt

Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Khaled El Anany said on Tuesday 3/8/2021 that linking tourist destinations across the nation will create an integrated tourism product for the first time in Egypt, including beach, recreational and cultural tourism.

Anany made the remarks at a meeting with Civil Aviation Minister Mohamed Manar to discuss aspects of cooperation between their ministries to give a push to the industries of aviation and tourism in Egypt through the development of mechanisms to link coastal tourist resorts with archaeological areas along the Nile Valley, with priority given to Luxor and Aswan governorates as a first stage.

Anany said that high-level cooperation is maintained between the two ministries to support the state's plans to boost the tourism and aviation sectors and launch joint initiatives to stimulate international and domestic tourism in light of challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Manar, for his part, said all airports are fully ready to receive tourists, citing the recent increase in air traffic.

The ministry will continue to provide incentives for airlines in order to increase the influx of tourists to Egyptian resort cities, he noted.

