Egypt: 4 Egyptians Honored At Sharjah Cultural Forum

4 August 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Culture Enas Abdel Dayyem has congratulated Egyptian poet Darwish Al-Assiouty and literary men Saeed Noah, Samir El Manzalawy and Mostafa Nasr who were honored at Sharjah Cultural Honor Forum sponsored by Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah.

This testifies to the value of Egypt's creative literary works in the Arab world, the minister said in a press release on Tuesday 3/8/2021

Abdel Dayyem added that the forum supports the noble message of Arab culture and promotes the role of its pioneers in the service of their respective communities.

She revealed that the Supreme Council of Culture will organize a ceremony next month to honor these creative literary men, in the presence of Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Culture and Information Abdullah Mohammed Al Owais.

The forum is held upon the initiative of Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to strengthen the social influence of the Arab intellectuals and writers.

