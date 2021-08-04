Tunisia: Siliana Logs 3 Deaths, 91 Infection Cases

Tunis/Tunisia — Three new coronavirus-related deaths were recorded in the governorate of Siliana during the last 24 hours. This takes to 477 the number of deaths related to the pandemic in the region, according to an updated report published by the local health directorate Tuesday.

The region has also recorded 91 more COVID-19 cases, bringing the overall cases in the governorate to 13146, since the spread of the pandemic.

The new cases are distributed as follows: 28 cases in El Krib, 20 cases in Gaâfour, 14 cases in Siliana, 10 cases in Bou Arada, 9 cases in Errouhia, 5 cases in Bargou and 5 cases in Sidi Bou Rouis.

According to the same source, 23 COVID-19 patients are currently admitted to hospitals in the region, including 7 in intensive care, while 60 other infected patients are receiving care in local hospitals in the governorate.