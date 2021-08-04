Nigeria: I've Never Settled for Less to Win - Ese Brume

Nigerian and African champion, Ese Brume has said she has never settled for less in her bid to win medals at any competition.

She stated this in Tokyo after winning the bronze medal in the long jump event after jumping to 6.97m at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium to win her first Olympic medal and Nigeria's first at this Games.

She said, "Setting the African record boosted my confidence because then my injury was still fresh, yet I was able to set that record and a Personal Best. So, I thought to myself that 'yes I could do it' and my coach thought the same as well, so we never settled for less.

"And to those who were here but could not compete, never settle for less. God is with you. It is not over until it is over. You may not have competed here today but God has a better future ahead for you.

"This medal means that God is alive, Jesus is alive. I plan to go to Canaan-Land to wear it (Bronze medal) on Bishop David Oyedepo.

"It has been a great season even though I got injured in April, but I never settled for less. I never looked at the situation but kept on pushing and my coach kept on pushing as he told me 'Ese, you can do it.' Thank God I'm here today."

Meanwhile, her coach, Yahaya Kayode has requested for a High-Performance Center to help athletes achieve their goals.

"We prepared as we should have prepared. The achievement is due to hard work, eternally grateful. I feel good. The target is to better yourself towards the game. As you compete, you keep getting better and we did that at the best of capabilities.

"I ask for a high performance center with all the equipment. It won't take more than N30m to equip a high-performance center," he said.