Nigeria: Govt Increases Prize Money for Olympic Medalists

The federal government has increased prize money for Team Nigeria medalists at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics after Wrestler Blessing Oborodudu won Team Nigeria's second medal of the Games.

According to the Director, Federation and Elite Athletes Department, FEAD of the federal ministry of Youths and sports development, Dr Simon Ebohdjaiye the gesture is in appreciation of the impressive and historic performances put up by the athletes.

"The gesture is to drive home the point that the federal government rewards superlative efforts," said the Director.

'Gold medallists will now be rewarded with $15,000 while silver and bronze medal winners will each get $10,000 and S7,500 respectively. Before now, it was $5,000 for gold, $3,000 for silver and $2,000 for bronze".

Oborodudu who made history as the first Nigerian wrestler to win an Olympic medal courtesy of the silver medal she won in the women's 68kg freestyle will get $10,000.

Long jumper Ese Brume who officially won Nigeria's first medal at the Games, a bronze will get $7,500 as a reward.

Her medal is Nigeria's first in track and field since 2008 at the Beijing Olympics where Blessing Okagbare and the women's 4x100m relay team won a silver medal each.

There are still three Nigerians left in the Wrestling event led by world number one in her category, Odunayo Adekuruoye.