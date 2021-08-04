Rwanda: Kagame, Suluhu Tour Kigali's Special Economic Zone

President Paul Kagame alongside his visiting counterpart President Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania on Tuesday, August 3, visited different factories at the Kigali Special Economic Zone.

The two Heads of State were flanked by cabinet members from both governments, as the two countries sought to make the most of warm existing ties.

President Suluhu has been in the country since August 2, for a two-day state visit.

During the tour at the Kigali Special Economic Zone, she visited different factories including Mara phones as well as Volkswagen Rwanda.

Since it was introduced to the Rwandan market, Volkswagen Rwanda currently assembles 6 different models of cars. More recently, the firm also unveiled plans of going green, through the use of electric cars.

Consequently, Mara manufactures three different smartphone models.

The two Heads of State also visited Inyange Industries, in Masaka Sector.

The food beverage manufacturing facility is one of the four Inyange factories producing a range of water, fruit and dairy-related products across the country.

Following her visit, President Kagame bid farewell to his Tanzanian counterpart before she left the country.

Rwanda and Tanzania currently share stronger ties in trade and investment with potential in multiple other avenues with Rwanda exporting to Tanzania goods valued at close to $300 million annually.

On its part, Tanzania sends goods worth over $500 million to Rwanda annually.