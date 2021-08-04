Rwanda: Musanze FC's Executive Committee Resigns

The executive committee of topflight club Musanze FC has stepped down amid a financial crisis that could restrict the club from signing any new players ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

The resignation comes after Musanze District, the club's main sponsor, failed to provide 'enough support' to run the club in the coming season.

Times Sport has established that the club management, led by president Placide Tuyishimire, wasn't happy with the district's current situation, hence deciding to resign with his team.

The committee, for instance, wanted the district to contribute Rwf200 million on the club's budget for the upcoming season but the district said it would only provide half of the demanded amount.

A resignation letter addressed to Musanze District, which this publication has seen, indicates that the club committee resigned after raising concerns that the existing support is too little to run the club.

"After assessing the budget that you allocated to the club for the 2021/22 season, we realised that it was not enough to cover the whole season based on the club's expenses. It cannot work," reads part of the letter.

The resigning executive committee had been in office since December 2019.

Musanze finished 12th on the 16-team league table last season, and the club management had been cooking for funds to reinforce their squad for the new season after terminating contracts of Moussa Ally Sova, Fred Kyambadde and Rashid Mutebi, allegedly for indiscipline.