Rwanda: Rayon Sports Sweat Over Nishimwe Transfer Saga

Rayon Sports' president Jean Fidele Uwayezu is under increasing pressure from fans who are asking him and his executive committee to step aside should they fail to sort out the club's problems, including the transfer saga of wantaway midfielder Blaise Nishimwe.

Nishimwe has been pushing for a move to archrivals APR since the 2020/21 league season concluded but Rayon have insisted they have no plans to sell him.

The former Marine FC midfielder has since protested against his employers' decision and is now looking to take advantage of the club's persistent struggles to pay him Rwf 1 500 000 remaining on his sign-on fee which he didn't get since he joined the club last year.

Times Sport understands that Nishimwe wants to terminate the contract with the club because the deadline agreed to pay his remaining sign-on fee has already ended.

Nishimwe's situation is just one of the many tests that fans have put up to the club management to sort out with urgency before the team starts preparing for next season.

A section of supporters gathered at the club's headquarters in Kimihurura on Monday, August 2, as they wanted to ask club president Uwayezu face-to-face what the future holds for Rayon Sports.

It is reported that the supporters were planning to give the club over Rwf 1 400 000 raised from different fan clubs in order to clear Nishimwe's arrears.

Uwayezu was at the time chairing a meeting with the club's executive committee and did not meet the angry fans who were immediately drawn into protest outside the premises requesting the club leadership to resign if they cannot bring the club 'where it belongs'.

"We are not happy and we are fed up. The club is more interested in selling rather than signing new players. We really have no idea about the future of our club," said Bosco Ngenzahimana, commonly known as Rwarutabura.

Nishimwe's desperate attempt to leave the Blues comes at a time when fans continue to demand more from the club after finishing in a disappointing 7th position in the 2020/21 league season, which concluded in June.