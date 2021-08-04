South Africa: It's Time to Start Thinking Way Outside the Eskom Box When It Comes to Electricity Generation

opinion

At present, Germany has 1,024 energy cooperatives with more than 180,000 members, which own 42% of the 100GW installed renewable energy production capacity in the country. Prosumers there have seen through grouping that it is easier to hire maintenance workers, buy parts and bargain at municipal, state and national levels.

In a few weeks' time, we are going to discover the rule changes that have been made to let companies wheel privately generated electricity through Eskom's grid. While these changes are being made, we have to start asking urgent questions about Eskom's short- and long-term futures. Eskom's centrality in the South African economy needs -- no, scratch that -- demands rigorous and thorough engagement by government and civil society organisations alike.

The key questions that have to be answered as we litigate those futures include the following two: 1) Has the state surrendered Eskom's monopoly control over power generation and distribution; and 2) If the answer to the first question is yes, which model is likely to replace the old monopolistic one?

To the first question, debates have already kicked off in earnest with a number of political parties (notably the Congress of the People) and analysts positing that the...