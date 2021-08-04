South Africa: Book Review - the Spectre of Permanent Technological Unemployment Haunts SA

3 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ed Stoddard

Before I finished this review, I filled a vehicle with petrol at my local service station. An apt name, because services are indeed provided. An attendant will pump the petrol and wash your windscreen. Oil, water and tyre pressure can also be checked.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

This was the state of affairs when I grew up in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia. I did not pump "gas", as we call it, myself but a number of my friends and acquaintances had part-time or summer jobs doing so. It was a significant source of employment for high-school students. Some people even eked out a low-wage living at the pumps.

Nowadays, I do pump petrol whenever I return home. This is because a petrol attendant's job no longer exists. The task has been automated, or outsourced to the customer. If such systems were rolled out across SA, I guess the jobs of tens of thousands of people, many with several dependants, would vanish. Many jobs in other sectors such as mining are already vanishing as mechanisation, automation and digitisation gain traction.

All the talk from ANC officialdom about "beneficiation" to add value and create manufacturing jobs misses this...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X