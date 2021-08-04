Rwanda: Basketball - Friendly Games Will Help Us Gauge Our Abilities - Cheikh Sarr

National Basketball team head coach, Cheikh Sarr, has described upcoming warmup games as an opportunity for his side to test themselves against the best ahead of the the 2021 men's African Basketball Championship (AfroBasket) finals in Kigali.

The two-week showpiece runs from August 24 to September 5, at Kigali Arena.

Sarr has named a 17-man roster traveling to the Senegalese capital on Friday, August 6, ahead of friendly matches with Senegal and Guinea from August 10-14 at the Dakar Arena.

The Senegalese tactician said the friendlies will present an important opportunity for his side to test its competences against opposing teams' high level players, especially those plying their trade in the NBA.

"This is a good opportunity for us to measure our competences. We have not had the chance to do it here. We did some scrimmage games but going to Senegal will give us an opportunity to play against NBA players that are playing in a high level," he said.

After Dakar warmup games, the team will return to Kigali on Monday, August 16, and will take on Egypt in another two friendly games scheduled on August 19 and 21 at Kigali Arena, as part of their final preparations for the men's Afrobasket 2021 finals.

Rwanda was drawn in Group A with 11-time African champions Angola, neighbors Democratic Republic of Congo and Cope Verde.

Sarr's boys will be looking to capitalize on their home advantage as he looks to make history with the hosts who target to beat the rest to the continental silverware including defending champions Tunisia.

The team to Dakar:

Jean Jacques Wilson Nshobozwabyosenumukiza, Ntore Habimana, Aristide Mugabe, Sedar Sagamba, Steven Hagumintwari, Armel Sangwe, Axel Mpoyo, Arnaud Nkusi, Dieudonné Ndayisaba Ndizeye, Olivier Shyaka, Marius Trésor Ntwari, Elie Kaje, William Robeyins, Stephane Manzi, Emile Galois Kazeneza, Prince Chinenye Ibeh and Kenneth Gasana.