Rwanda Deploys More Troops to Central African Republic

Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) on Tuesday, August 3, started the deployment of an additional Infantry Battalion of 750 military personnel to the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in Central African Republic (MINUSCA), according to a statement from the military.

An advance party of the contingent composed of 300 peacekeepers led by Lt Col Patrick Rugomboka was airlifted from Kigali International Airport to Bangui, on Tuesday.

The group was seen off by the 1 Division Commander, Brig Gen Eugene Nkubito on behalf of the RDF leadership.

Earlier before their departure, they were briefed by the Army Chief of Staff Lt Gen Mubarakh Muganga, who urged them to maintain discipline and observe RDF values.

Reflecting on the country's peacekeeping record, Muganga said that the Rwandan contingent had already done a good job in the mission area and that this contingent should strive to perform even better.

Upon arrival at Bangui Airport, Rwandan peacekeepers were welcomed by the MINUSCA Force Commander, Lt Gen SADIKI Traoré accompanied by the Chief of General Staff of Central African Republic Armed Forces, Maj Gen Zephlin Mamadou.

The Force Commander expressed his gratitude towards the Rwandan peacekeepers for their unwavering commitment to protecting civilians and maintaining peace and security in CAR.

The additional troops were deployed at the request of the United Nations to reinforce its peacekeeping mission in the restive country.

According to RDF, the group will be particularly tasked to secure the main supply route one (MSR1) connecting Bangui to the border with Cameroon. The latest deployment means that Rwanda will now have three battalions plus a Level II Hospital deployed under MINUSCA.