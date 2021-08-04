Rwanda: FRVB Confirms the Signing of Brazilian Paulo De Tarso as National Team Coach

The Rwanda Volleyball Federation (FRVB) has announced the reappointment of Brazilian coach Paulo de Tarso as the head coach of both men and women's national volleyball teams.

His return marks the Brazilian's second spell as head coach for the national volleyball team he coached from 2010 to 2011.

During his one-year stint, the tactician helped Rwanda's U-20 for the first time reach the top four in the 2010 African Youth Volleyball Championships.

De Tarso played an instrumental role in the development of some of key volleyball players like Christophe Mukunzi, Vincent 'Gasongo' Dusabimana, Placide 'Madison' Sibomana, Fred Musoni and Olivier Ntagengwa.

His first task will be to guide both men and women's national teams in the forthcoming CAVB African Nation's Championships which get underway in Kigali from September 5-20.

He will be assisted by Fidele Nyirimana and Dominique Ntawangundi in the men's category while Luc Ndayikengurukiye and Christophe Mudahinyuka will assist him in the women's national team.

Rwanda's volleyball national team has been without a head coach since the departure of Kenyan Paul Bitok in April 2019.

Elie Mutabazi and Christophe Mudahinyuka have since been serving interim roles for men and women's national teams respectively.