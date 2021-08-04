South Africa: MEC Mmoloki Cwaile Announces the Appointment of Acting Head of Department for Human Settlements

press release

MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs Mmoloki Cwaile has on Tuesday announce the appointment of James Keatlegile Mashego as the Acting Head of Department for Human Settlements with immediate effect. Mashego's appointment was precipitated by the departure of the former HOD, Advocate Neo Sephoti who's contract with the department ended in January this year.

MEC Cwaile, thanked Advocate Neo Sephothi for her role in operational leadership within the department in executing its constitutional legislative policy mandate. He further wished her well in her future endeavours.

The newly appointed Acting HOD Mashego is a seasoned civil servant, with vast experience in the field of Local government and Human settlement sector. Mashego is also backed by rich academic qualification, which according to the MEC will come handy in turning the department performance and improve service delivery.

Mr Mashego is substantively the Chief Director responsible for Local Government in the department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs and was previously employed as Chief Director responsible for service delivery monitoring in the Office of the Premier.

MEC Cwaile expressed confidence in Mashego and called on management and employees of the department of Human Settlements to give the necessary support and corporation for the department to fulfil its constitutional mandate.