South Africa: MEC Mmoloki Cwaile Announces the Appointment of Acting Head of Department for Human Settlements

3 August 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs Mmoloki Cwaile has on Tuesday announce the appointment of James Keatlegile Mashego as the Acting Head of Department for Human Settlements with immediate effect. Mashego's appointment was precipitated by the departure of the former HOD, Advocate Neo Sephoti who's contract with the department ended in January this year.

MEC Cwaile, thanked Advocate Neo Sephothi for her role in operational leadership within the department in executing its constitutional legislative policy mandate. He further wished her well in her future endeavours.

The newly appointed Acting HOD Mashego is a seasoned civil servant, with vast experience in the field of Local government and Human settlement sector. Mashego is also backed by rich academic qualification, which according to the MEC will come handy in turning the department performance and improve service delivery.

Mr Mashego is substantively the Chief Director responsible for Local Government in the department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs and was previously employed as Chief Director responsible for service delivery monitoring in the Office of the Premier.

MEC Cwaile expressed confidence in Mashego and called on management and employees of the department of Human Settlements to give the necessary support and corporation for the department to fulfil its constitutional mandate.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X