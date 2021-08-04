South Africa: Western Cape Government Update On Coronavirus and Vaccines As At 03 Aug 2021

press release

As at 1pm on 3 August 2021, the Western Cape had 38 271 active COVID-19 infections, with a total number 411 000 COVID-19 cases to date and 357 303 recoveries.

By 5pm on 2 August 2021, the Western Cape Government had administered a cumulative total of 1 185 119 vaccines to healthcare workers, staff in the education sector and those within eligible age brackets.

The current 7-day moving average is 108 deaths per day.

Additional data is available on the Western Cape COVID-19 data dashboard which also features active cases per sub-district, active cases per 100 000 and 7-day moving averages. To view the Dashboard, visit: https://coronavirus.westerncape.gov.za/covid-19-dashboard

You can also view the Western Cape Government's vaccine registration dashboard by visiting: https://coronavirus.westerncape.gov.za/vaccine-dashboard

Heightened vigilance needed now more than ever, as Western Cape approaches third wave peak

The Western Cape is approaching its third wave peak of infections, with cases, hospitalisations and deaths still increasing, albeit at different rates.

The progression of a wave of infections is that at first, the infections start to plateau, then it is followed by the hospital admissions, and only then the deaths.

This has happened at different times in different places across the country, as we have seen in both the first and second waves, and requires heightened vigilance, especially at the peak when there is the highest number of infected people and greater pressure on our healthcare system.

That is why we all have to take responsibility during this time to protect ourselves and our loved ones, by practising the life-saving behaviours we have learnt over the last 16 months.

While the Western Cape healthcare system remains under pressure as we approach the peak, it is currently coping with the demands. We are closely monitoring our data and our bed usage through our centrally managed bed bureau system and will continue to provide updates.

I encourage members of the public to tune in for our health platform digicon on Thursday, where Dr Keith Cloete will unpack our data in more detail.

To prepare for the third wave, our health department took a number of proactive steps:

We increased the number of intermediate and acute care COVID-19 beds available in the public sector from 1681 in wave 1 to 2690 in wave 3.

The Brackengate, Mitchells Plain and Sonstraal Hospital of Hope (field hospitals) are all activated, with Ward 99 and Freesia Ward on standby for activation should the demand require it.

We have increased the number of ventilation and high flow nasal oxygen units available in the public sector from 266 in wave 1 to 434 in wave 3.

During the first wave, we finalised agreements with the private sector that would allow for the transfer of patients should the demand require it. These agreements remain in place.

After the pressure created during the second wave, we took extra measures to increase oxygen capacity at our facilities. We, therefore, have the infrastructure in place to ensure we continue to provide oxygen to our patients.

During the peak, where oxygen usage is at its highest, we engage in regular huddles with Afrox to ensure constant supplies, and if need be, transport of oxygen into the Metro.

We have increased our additional staff employed from 844 during the first wave to 1117 during the second wave. During the third wave, we retained those staff from the second wave and employed an additional 804 staff members. We have the capacity to increase this by a further 761 employees should the demand require it.

While we have taken these proactive steps, our behaviour remains the most powerful weapon during this time, and so I urge you to do everything you can to keep yourself and your family safe.

Please remember to wear a mask, avoid crowds and poorly ventilated spaces, and protect those who are at highest risk. And please get vaccinated when it is your turn.

Western Cape Government continues to vaccinate people in rural communities.

The Western Cape Government, through the Provincial Department of Health, has continued to drive registrations and vaccinations in rural communities.

In the Overberg, the Health Department has offered vaccines at public vaccination sites, vaccinated the elderly in old age homes, and set up vaccination sites in school halls for teachers and the Department of Social Development.

The Department of Health is also partnering with local NPOs across the Overberg and will continue to conduct door-to-door registration and activations in malls as part of the "Boots on the Ground" campaign.

The Department of Health also recently visited the farming community of Klipdale in the Cape Agulhas and assisted with awareness, registrations and administered vaccines at a central point for those living in the farming community.

Cape Agulhas roving vaccination team member, Sister Lee-Jane Siddique, said: "We inform the farmers on social media groups and they bring their workers and their families to our outreach sites, we are happy to see the positive response and support we have received from the community."

5565 people chose to get vaccinated using our weekend vaccination service.

Between 31 July and 1 August, 5565 residents made use of our weekend vaccination stations. It is positive to see residents making use of our additional services.

For those of you who are 60 years and older and who have not yet registered, or who have not yet received an appointment, I ask that you please present yourself to your closest public sector vaccination site for assistance with registration and vaccination.

I encourage eligible groups to register for their vaccines and ensure that they get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. Registration is simple and can be done by:

visiting https://vaccine.enroll.health.gov.za/#/ or www.westerncape.gov.za;

dialling *134*832# and follow the prompts (FREE on all South African Networks); or

WhatsApp the word REGISTER to 0600 123456.