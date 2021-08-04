South Africa: A Year Later and Still No Arrests After Death of Leo Williams (9), Hit By Police Rubber Bullet

4 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Vincent Cruywagen

A commemoration service held over the weekend in Laingville, St Helena Bay, in honour of nine-year-old Leo Williams was of little solace to his legal guardian, Cathy Thomas.

A year after Leo Williams (9) was fatally injured when a police rubber bullet struck his head on 31 July 2020, no one has yet been arrested.

Leo had been playing with friends inside a corrugated iron structure where he lives in St Helena Bay while a violent protest took place in the streets outside. A rubber bullet fired by police penetrated the structure and slammed into Leo's head.

Residents from Laingville in St Helena Bay on the West Coast, Western Cape, held a commemoration service on Saturday, 31 July for Leo Williams. (Photo: Supplied)

He was rushed to hospital, but doctors were unable to remove the rubber bullet as it was too close to his brain. Leo died on Monday, 17 August 2020. Doctors removed the rubber bullet during an autopsy.

Because police action led to the death of Leo, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) headed an investigation to identify the police officer who fired the fatal shot.

A video clip showing four police officers firing shots in the direction...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X