South Africa: A Year Later and Still No Arrests After Death of Leo Williams (9), Hit By Police Rubber Bullet

analysis

A commemoration service held over the weekend in Laingville, St Helena Bay, in honour of nine-year-old Leo Williams was of little solace to his legal guardian, Cathy Thomas.

A year after Leo Williams (9) was fatally injured when a police rubber bullet struck his head on 31 July 2020, no one has yet been arrested.

Leo had been playing with friends inside a corrugated iron structure where he lives in St Helena Bay while a violent protest took place in the streets outside. A rubber bullet fired by police penetrated the structure and slammed into Leo's head.

Residents from Laingville in St Helena Bay on the West Coast, Western Cape, held a commemoration service on Saturday, 31 July for Leo Williams. (Photo: Supplied)

He was rushed to hospital, but doctors were unable to remove the rubber bullet as it was too close to his brain. Leo died on Monday, 17 August 2020. Doctors removed the rubber bullet during an autopsy.

Because police action led to the death of Leo, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) headed an investigation to identify the police officer who fired the fatal shot.

A video clip showing four police officers firing shots in the direction...