South Africa: Boks Forced to Make Changes, but Lions Shuffle Pack to Find Answers As Crucial Third Test Looms

4 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

The most ill-tempered Lions tour ... well, probably since the last one... comes to a crescendo on Saturday and both Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber and Warren Gatland showed their final team selection hands.

The Springboks have made two enforced changes to their starting lineup for the winner-takes-all third Test of this fractious series against the British & Irish Lions while the tourists have made six tactical switches.

It's a clear indication that the Boks are settled and only altering because they're forced to while the Lions are still searching for a formula to win the series.

Bok coach Jacques Nienaber was upbeat despite knowing that two of his brightest stars, flank Pieter-Steph du Toit and scrumhalf Faf de Klerk will miss a game almost as big as a World Cup final.

In comes lock Lood de Jager for Du Toit, meaning Franco Mostert, who started in the second row in the first two Tests, moves to blindside flank. Scrumhalf Cobus Reinach replaces De Klerk in the starting lineup.

That means a change to the bench with De Jager's elevation to the starting lineup and instead of going for a 6/2 split between backs and forwards they've opted for a 5/3...

