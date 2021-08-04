Liberia: Albert Chie Wants Trehnbo Vocational School Created

4 August 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Ethel A Tweh

The President Pro - Tempore of the Liberian Senate Albert T. Chie has submitted a Bill for enactment to create the Trehnbo Vocational School (TVS) in Grand Kru County.

In his communication to plenary Tuesday, 3 August 2021, Chie said the vocational school, when enacted into law and funded, will admit and benefit students of Grand Kru County and other southeastern counties and the people of Liberia at large.

According to him, the school will create a livelihood for students in carpentry, home economics, plumbing, environmental technology, and electricity, among others.

He said the Bill is in pursuit of youth empowerment and the decentralization of vocational educational facilities and privileges, adding that the proposed vocational school is one of the strategic plans of the government for youth empowerment.

Chie noted that the Government of Liberia through its Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity prioritizes decentralization of basic services.

For his part, Grand Kru County Senator Numene Bartekwa made a motion accepting the Bill and the reading constituted the first reading. The Bill will be placed on the agenda on Thursday, 5 August 2021 for its second reading at which time it will be debated upon as per the Senate's rule.

