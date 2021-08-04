Liberia: Legislature Risks Lawsuit Over U.S.$3.6 Million Chopping

Liberia's Legislature risks being sued by a local group seeking restitution of over US$3m disbursed among lawmakers here for "Legislative Engagement," in the wake of continuing public condemnation of that branch of government for its action.

The Economic Freedom Fighter of Liberia (EFFL) which recently locked the entrance of the Capitol in protest against the disbursement of US$30,000 to each of the lawmakers, says it is consulting stakeholders to a legal revolutionary action against the 54th Legislature to restitute the money.

EFFL also sees its planned legal action against the Legislature as a test of the independence of the judicial system here.

The group through its leader, Emmanuel Gonquoi told this paper in an interview Tuesday, 3 August 2021 that they are holding consultation with stakeholders- civil society organizations, student groupings, women and marketers, and ordinary citizens to brainstorm on their quest to test the independence of the judiciary here.

He said EFFL seeks to file a lawsuit against the Legislature to restitute US$3.6 million recently received by lawmakers for legislative engagement and accessibility, and [to also demand] the establishment of the war and economic crimes court in Liberia.

Gonquoi stated that the time for a stronger, substantial political action is next door which seeks to bring an end to the culture of impunity and corruption in the Liberian society.

"The stakeholders' consultation meeting aims at bringing all citizens together, including executives or heads of political parties in the country to brainstorm as to how we can strategically end corruption and impunity in the country," Gonquoi added.

Additionally, he said the stakeholders' consultation will enable EFFL to determine if its first revolutionary action will be legal or substantial political action.

Recently, EFFL leadership breached and locked up the Legislature, demanding lawmakers to restitute the US$30,000 received by each member and be redirected to the health sector to help the country speedy recover from the rise of the deadly Coronavirus.

Gonquoi was arrested during the protest, but he was released after the conversation with stakeholders and the government.

Meanwhile, The Economic Freedom Fighter of Liberia said it will effectively begin its stakeholders' consultation engagement meeting next week and will last for a while.

During the time of engagement, EFFL said it will announce its next revolutionary legal or substantial political action. https://thenewdawnliberia.com/lawmakers-bag-us1-4-million/