Liberia: Government to Break Grounds for Recreation Center in PHP Community

Big boost for residents of PHP Community in central Monrovia, as the Government of Liberia this week breaks ground for the construction of a modern recreational center there.

The center is to be specifically constructed along Redemption Road in the community that exists inside the Barclay Training Center, a former military barracks where 13 officials of the toppled government of slain president William R. Tolbert were executed by firing squad on poles immediately after the April 12, 1980 coup.

Making the disclosure late Sunday, August 1, 2021 to residents at the opening of a one day community engagement tournament organized under the auspices of the Monrovia city government, the Minister of State Without Portfolio Trokon Kpui said President George Weah is expected to break grounds on Thursday for what is expected to be one of the biggest recreation facilities that is expected to contain basketball court, soccer pitch, gymnasium, and playgrounds, amongst others.

Monrovia City Mayor Jefferson T. Koijee said the project is a million dollar facility sponsored by partners, saying "We encourage all to embrace it to the fullest, and together we can tell our stories better because our history is endowed with some harsh and cherished moments indeed."

Speaking at the occasion late Sunday, he said the refreshing sea breeze will reinvigorate the cherished atmosphere that will give the facility sort of outlook never imagined.

"We can change or rewrite our history by giving all a fresh thought and beautiful scenery as is being done on these historical grounds", he said.

Koijee noted the Monrovia city government remains excited to be one of the entities leading the effort and expressed optimism about enormous benefit the project will bring to the city and young people.