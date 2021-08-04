Tanzania: Samia - Seize Kigali Opportunities

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has instructed Ministers responsible for Investment, Industry and Trade dockets to meet with owners of factories in Rwanda for the country to explore business opportunities.

The directives are for the Minister of State, Prime Minister's Office-Investment, Mr Geoffrey Mwambe and the Minister for Industry and Trade, Prof Kitila Mkumbo.

She issued the directives yesterday as she was concluding her two-day state visit to Rwanda on a special invitation from her Rwandan counterpart, President Paul Kagame.

Before concluding her visit to Rwanda, President Samia alongside her host, President Kagame visited different factories at the Kigali Special Economic Zone. The two leaders were flanked by cabinet members from both governments, as the two countries sought to make the most of warm existing ties.

A State House statement issued by the Directorate of Presidential Communications had it that the three factories visited by the two state leaders include Mara phones, Volkswagen Rwanda and Inyange. Since it was introduced to the Rwandan market, Volkswagen Rwanda currently assembles six different models of cars, and recently the firm unveiled plans of going green through the use of electric cars.

Moreover, Mara manufactures three different smartphone models, whereas the food beverage plant -Inyange Factories is producing a range of water, fruit and dairy-related products across Rwanda. On Monday evening, President Samia attended a state banquet organised for her by President Kagame at Rwanda's Kigali State House.

Speaking, President Kagame said Tanzania and Rwanda converge in many things, including language, culture and trade. He then asked Tanzania to support his country on teaching Swahili language as his government has decided to start teaching Swahili language in schools. "I believe you will help us in teaching the language in our learning institutions," he said

Going forward, he called on continued efforts to take further development of people among the two countries and the region at large.

"The most important thing is to see social economic progress and content working together in advancing the integration," he noted, adding on the importance of leaders from member countries of the East African Community (EAC) to facilitate and ensure stability for the people and the region.

Mr Kagame said Rwanda and Tanzania share more than just a border, noting that their strong historical ties and common aspiration to deliver prosperity to their people has always been a centre of their cooperation During their talks on Monday, the Heads of State also covered key infrastructures and investments, such as the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) and ports.

Their discussion also centered on boosting the countries' economies and other political issues in EAC and beyond.

"We have agreed to strengthen cooperation in trade and investment. There are still many opportunities to grow in business and trade within our countries," affirmed President Samia Tanzania and Rwanda are currently sharing stronger ties in trade and investment with potential in multiple other avenues, with Tanzania exporting to Rwanda goods worth over 500 million US dollars annually.

On its part, Rwanda brings to Tanzania goods valued at close to 300 million US Dollars annually.