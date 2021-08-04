Angola: President João Lourenço Fulfils Second Day of Visit to Ghana

Accra — The Angolan President, João Lourenço, is fulfilling this Tuesday his second and last day of his state visit to Ghana, with an intervention in parliament and participation in a Business Forum.

In the morning, the Angolan Head of State is to visit the Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), the place that will host the business forum, and he is also to meet with the organization's secretary general.

In the afternoon, President João Lourenço will participate in a special session of the parliament, where he will make an intervention.

The Angolan statesman - who has been in Accra since Sunday, as part of a tour that has already taken him to Turkey and the Republic of Guinea - held a private meeting on Monday with his Ghanaian counterpart, Nana Akoufo-Addo, and honoured the "Father of Ghana's Independence", Kwame NKrumah.

Also on Monday, a joint press conference was held by the two statesmen, after honouring with their presence the signing of the Memorandum of Intentions, which defines the areas of bilateral cooperation, by the Angolan minister of Foreign Affairs and Ghana's minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.

At the press conference, João Lourenço said that the two countries are trying to keep the flame of friendship alive, which dates back several years.

In the framework of the Memorandum of Intent, Angola will be able to count on Ghana's experience in agriculture, due to its potential in this field, with an emphasis on cocoa production, while the Ghanaians see Angola as an opportunity for their oil industry.

Angola and Ghana, which share a common history in the struggle for national independence, signed the first legal and cooperation instruments in 1976.