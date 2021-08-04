Angola, Ghana Define Areas of Bilateral Cooperation

Accra — Angola and Ghana defined, this Monday in Accra, the areas of bilateral cooperation, with the signing of a Memorandum of Intent, as part of the State visit of the President of the Republic, João Lourenço.

The memorandun of intentions was signed by the Angolan minister of Foreign Affairs Téte António and Ghana's minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, in the presence of Heads of State João Lourenço and Nana Akoufo-Addo.

So, obviously the memorandum defines the lines for strengthening cooperation, in the areas of agriculture, defence, fisheries, training and education, transport and the mining industry.

President João Lourenço said that the two countries seek to maintain the flame of friendship that has been going on for several years, recalling that "together we fight, together we win and together we are building a democracy for our countries".

President Lourenço considered the signing of memorandum an agreement, which is the best way to strengthen relations between the two countries.

On his turn, the Head of State of Ghana, Nana Akoufo-Addo, expressed satisfaction with the visit of his Angolan counterpart, and said it was a historic moment, taking into account the common history.

Nana Akoufo-Addo reaffirmed his government's readiness to strengthen ties with Angola.

In the framework of the signed Memorandum of Intent, Angola will be able to count on Ghana's experience in agriculture, due to its potential in this field, where cocoa production stands out, while the Ghanaians see Angola as an opportunity for their oil industry.

Angola and Ghana, which share a common history in the struggle for national independence, signed the first legal and cooperation instruments in 1976.